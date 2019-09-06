Reviewing Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX)’s and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN)’s results

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 85 15.20 N/A -0.47 0.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 5 0.00 N/A -8.38 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -4.2% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0 1 7 2.88 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 2 3.00

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 9.34% and an $108.25 average target price. Meanwhile, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s average target price is $14, while its potential upside is 466.80%. The information presented earlier suggests that Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd looks more robust than Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. shares and 0.75% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares. Insiders held 0.9% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. shares. Competitively, 23.87% are Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 11.82% 13.13% 29.28% 10.5% -2.64% 34.98% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -22.25% -33.11% -48.79% 0% 0% -72.5%

For the past year Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has 34.98% stronger performance while Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has -72.5% weaker performance.

Summary

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. beats Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd on 5 of the 9 factors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trials used for womenÂ’s health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trials used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It is also developing NBI-640756 that is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of essential tremor; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia. In addition, the companyÂ’s research programs comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors for movement disorders, bipolar disorders, and schizophrenia; and G Protein-Coupled Receptors and Ion Channels for epilepsy, essential tremor, pain, and other Indications. It has collaborations with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for womenÂ’s and menÂ’s health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL Â– Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.