Reviewing Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX)’s and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)’s results

Both Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 85 14.94 N/A -0.47 0.00 Alector Inc. 19 39.18 N/A -0.40 0.00

Table 1 highlights Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and Alector Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and Alector Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -4.2% Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. are 8.8 and 8.6. Competitively, Alector Inc. has 7.9 and 7.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alector Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and Alector Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0 1 7 2.88 Alector Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has a consensus target price of $108.25, and a 8.88% upside potential. Competitively the average target price of Alector Inc. is $27, which is potential 64.03% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Alector Inc. seems more appealing than Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and Alector Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 59.1%. 0.9% are Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Alector Inc. has 8.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 11.82% 13.13% 29.28% 10.5% -2.64% 34.98% Alector Inc. 6.24% 11.86% 7.1% 0% 0% 17.33%

For the past year Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Alector Inc.

Summary

Alector Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trials used for womenÂ’s health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trials used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It is also developing NBI-640756 that is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of essential tremor; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia. In addition, the companyÂ’s research programs comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors for movement disorders, bipolar disorders, and schizophrenia; and G Protein-Coupled Receptors and Ion Channels for epilepsy, essential tremor, pain, and other Indications. It has collaborations with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for womenÂ’s and menÂ’s health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL Â– Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.