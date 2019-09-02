Reviewing Neuralstem Inc. (CUR)’s and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuralstem Inc. 7 230.58 N/A -7.08 0.00 Vaxart Inc. 1 1.49 N/A -3.03 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Neuralstem Inc. and Vaxart Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -118.2% -78.4% Vaxart Inc. 0.00% -139.4% -54.2%

Volatility & Risk

Neuralstem Inc. has a 1.94 beta, while its volatility is 94.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Vaxart Inc.’s beta is 0.52 which is 48.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Neuralstem Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.8 and a Quick Ratio of 3.8. Competitively, Vaxart Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and has 1.8 Quick Ratio. Neuralstem Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vaxart Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Neuralstem Inc. and Vaxart Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.9% and 34.2% respectively. 1% are Neuralstem Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.2% of Vaxart Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuralstem Inc. -56% -63.35% -78.24% -73.69% -90.83% -64.87% Vaxart Inc. -1.43% 1.08% -6.51% -64.97% -78.37% -63.3%

For the past year Vaxart Inc. has weaker performance than Neuralstem Inc.

Summary

Neuralstem Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Vaxart Inc.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.