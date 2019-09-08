Reviewing Neuralstem Inc. (CUR)’s and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)’s results

Both Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuralstem Inc. 7 233.30 N/A -7.08 0.00 Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Neuralstem Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Neuralstem Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -118.2% -78.4% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Neuralstem Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 while its Quick Ratio is 3.8. On the competitive side is, Trevi Therapeutics Inc. which has a 4 Current Ratio and a 4 Quick Ratio. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Neuralstem Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Neuralstem Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.9% and 47.6% respectively. About 1% of Neuralstem Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has 13.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuralstem Inc. -56% -63.35% -78.24% -73.69% -90.83% -64.87% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. -0.66% -17.1% 0% 0% 0% -23.83%

For the past year Neuralstem Inc. was more bearish than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. beats Neuralstem Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.