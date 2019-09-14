Reviewing Neuralstem Inc. (CUR)’s and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)’s results

Since Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuralstem Inc. 7 245.58 N/A -7.08 0.00 Recro Pharma Inc. 10 2.91 N/A -3.27 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Neuralstem Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -118.2% -78.4% Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -40%

Risk and Volatility

Neuralstem Inc.’s current beta is 1.94 and it happens to be 94.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Recro Pharma Inc. is 127.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the -0.27 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Neuralstem Inc. are 3.8 and 3.8. Competitively, Recro Pharma Inc. has 3.6 and 3.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Neuralstem Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Recro Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Neuralstem Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuralstem Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively Recro Pharma Inc. has a consensus price target of $8.5, with potential downside of -29.11%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 4.9% of Neuralstem Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 71.4% of Recro Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1% of Neuralstem Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1.8% are Recro Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuralstem Inc. -56% -63.35% -78.24% -73.69% -90.83% -64.87% Recro Pharma Inc. -2.04% -5.88% 5.96% 21.52% 88.61% 35.21%

For the past year Neuralstem Inc. has -64.87% weaker performance while Recro Pharma Inc. has 35.21% stronger performance.

Summary

Recro Pharma Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Neuralstem Inc.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.