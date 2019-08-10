Reviewing Neuralstem Inc. (CUR)’s and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)’s results

Both Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuralstem Inc. 8 9.04 N/A -7.08 0.00 Morphic Holding Inc. 21 88.86 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Neuralstem Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -118.2% -78.4% Morphic Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Neuralstem Inc. is 3.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.8. The Current Ratio of rival Morphic Holding Inc. is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.6. Morphic Holding Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Neuralstem Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Neuralstem Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.9% and 49.9%. About 1% of Neuralstem Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 26.4% of Morphic Holding Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuralstem Inc. -56% -63.35% -78.24% -73.69% -90.83% -64.87% Morphic Holding Inc. 9.03% -2.8% 0% 0% 0% 25.44%

For the past year Neuralstem Inc. had bearish trend while Morphic Holding Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Morphic Holding Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Neuralstem Inc.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.