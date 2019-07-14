Reviewing Neuralstem Inc. (CUR)’s and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)’s results

This is a contrast between Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuralstem Inc. N/A 24.71 N/A -0.33 0.00 Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 74 810.24 N/A -3.83 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Neuralstem Inc. and Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Neuralstem Inc. and Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -84.6% -54.4% Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.1% -47.4%

Risk & Volatility

Neuralstem Inc. is 161.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.61. Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s 86.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.86 beta.

Liquidity

Neuralstem Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.2 while its Quick Ratio is 6.2. On the competitive side is, Mirati Therapeutics Inc. which has a 12.2 Current Ratio and a 12.2 Quick Ratio. Mirati Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Neuralstem Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Neuralstem Inc. and Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuralstem Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

On the other hand, Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s potential downside is -23.06% and its average target price is $81.33.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 17% of Neuralstem Inc. shares and 0% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 13.52% of Neuralstem Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuralstem Inc. -2.22% -0.09% 0.42% -20.56% -74.01% 43.63% Mirati Therapeutics Inc. -8.76% -2.58% -12.04% 60.52% 71.62% 49.69%

For the past year Neuralstem Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. beats Neuralstem Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The companyÂ’s clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors. Its clinical stage product candidates also comprise sitravatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, such as NSCLC and metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat NSCLC patients with RET, CHR4q12, CBL, and AXL genetic alterations; and mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with Foundation Medicine, Inc. and Guardant Health, Inc. to explore development of their platforms as companion diagnostics for glesatinib. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.