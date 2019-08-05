Reviewing Neuralstem Inc. (CUR)’s and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)’s results

Both Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuralstem Inc. 8 8.77 N/A -7.08 0.00 KemPharm Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.26 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Neuralstem Inc. and KemPharm Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -118.2% -78.4% KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 53.1% -171.3%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.94 shows that Neuralstem Inc. is 94.00% more volatile than S&P 500. KemPharm Inc. has a 1.33 beta and it is 33.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Neuralstem Inc. are 3.8 and 3.8. Competitively, KemPharm Inc. has 1 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Neuralstem Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than KemPharm Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Neuralstem Inc. and KemPharm Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 4.9% and 33.5%. Insiders owned 1% of Neuralstem Inc. shares. Comparatively, KemPharm Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuralstem Inc. -56% -63.35% -78.24% -73.69% -90.83% -64.87% KemPharm Inc. -9.35% -25.44% -8.7% -53.85% -67.69% -29.21%

For the past year Neuralstem Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than KemPharm Inc.

Summary

Neuralstem Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors KemPharm Inc.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.