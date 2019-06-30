Reviewing Neuralstem Inc. (CUR)’s and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)’s results

Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuralstem Inc. N/A 22.63 N/A -0.33 0.00 Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5 2.51 N/A -0.82 0.00

Demonstrates Neuralstem Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -84.6% -54.4% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -26% -11.7%

Liquidity

Neuralstem Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Jounce Therapeutics Inc. are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. Neuralstem Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Neuralstem Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 17% and 72.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 13.52% of Neuralstem Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.7% are Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuralstem Inc. -2.22% -0.09% 0.42% -20.56% -74.01% 43.63% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. -7.18% -11.93% 20.51% 7.48% -71.4% 53.41%

For the past year Neuralstem Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. beats Neuralstem Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.