Reviewing Neuralstem Inc. (CUR)’s and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuralstem Inc. 8 8.73 N/A -7.08 0.00 IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.54 0.77

Table 1 highlights Neuralstem Inc. and IVERIC bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Neuralstem Inc. and IVERIC bio Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -118.2% -78.4% IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 97.6% 46%

Volatility and Risk

Neuralstem Inc. has a 1.94 beta, while its volatility is 94.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, IVERIC bio Inc. is 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.15 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Neuralstem Inc. is 3.8 while its Current Ratio is 3.8. Meanwhile, IVERIC bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12 while its Quick Ratio is 12. IVERIC bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Neuralstem Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Neuralstem Inc. and IVERIC bio Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.9% and 61.9%. 1% are Neuralstem Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of IVERIC bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuralstem Inc. -56% -63.35% -78.24% -73.69% -90.83% -64.87% IVERIC bio Inc. 0% -6.3% -10.53% -4.03% -50.83% -0.83%

For the past year Neuralstem Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than IVERIC bio Inc.

Summary

IVERIC bio Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Neuralstem Inc.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.