Reviewing Neuralstem Inc. (CUR)’s and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuralstem Inc. N/A 25.52 N/A -0.33 0.00 Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 4.03 N/A -0.28 0.00

Demonstrates Neuralstem Inc. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Neuralstem Inc. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -84.6% -54.4% Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.5% -24.7%

Volatility and Risk

Neuralstem Inc. has a beta of 2.61 and its 161.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 115.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.15 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Neuralstem Inc. is 6.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.2. The Current Ratio of rival Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.9. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Neuralstem Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Neuralstem Inc. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 17% and 55% respectively. Insiders owned 13.52% of Neuralstem Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.86% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuralstem Inc. -2.22% -0.09% 0.42% -20.56% -74.01% 43.63% Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.33% -12.65% 8.21% -39.58% -29.61% 22.88%

For the past year Neuralstem Inc. was more bullish than Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Neuralstem Inc.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.