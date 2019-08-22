Reviewing Neuralstem Inc. (CUR)’s and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)’s results

Since Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuralstem Inc. 8 238.76 N/A -7.08 0.00 Genmab A/S 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Neuralstem Inc. and Genmab A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -118.2% -78.4% Genmab A/S 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Neuralstem Inc. and Genmab A/S can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuralstem Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Genmab A/S 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Genmab A/S’s potential upside is 12.30% and its average target price is $23.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 4.9% of Neuralstem Inc. shares and 0% of Genmab A/S shares. Neuralstem Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuralstem Inc. -56% -63.35% -78.24% -73.69% -90.83% -64.87% Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02%

For the past year Neuralstem Inc. has -64.87% weaker performance while Genmab A/S has 11.02% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Genmab A/S beats Neuralstem Inc.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.