Reviewing Neuralstem Inc. (CUR)’s and CollPlant Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) and CollPlant Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuralstem Inc. 8 9.10 N/A -0.33 0.00 CollPlant Holdings Ltd. 5 2.76 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -84.6% -54.4% CollPlant Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 17% of Neuralstem Inc. shares and 23.69% of CollPlant Holdings Ltd. shares. 13.52% are Neuralstem Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 19.13% of CollPlant Holdings Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuralstem Inc. -2.22% -0.09% 0.42% -20.56% -74.01% 43.63% CollPlant Holdings Ltd. -0.97% -11.92% -14% -7.78% -42.05% 21.43%

For the past year Neuralstem Inc. has stronger performance than CollPlant Holdings Ltd.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Neuralstem Inc. beats CollPlant Holdings Ltd.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.