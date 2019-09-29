Reviewing Neuralstem Inc. (CUR)’s and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN)’s results

Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuralstem Inc. 2 0.00 1.74M -7.08 0.00 Celsion Corporation 2 0.00 21.02M -0.55 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuralstem Inc. 98,796,275.27% -118.2% -78.4% Celsion Corporation 1,197,516,094.11% -51.1% -21.4%

Risk & Volatility

Neuralstem Inc.’s 1.94 beta indicates that its volatility is 94.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Celsion Corporation’s 95.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.95 beta.

Liquidity

3.8 and 3.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Neuralstem Inc. Its rival Celsion Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. Celsion Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Neuralstem Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 4.9% of Neuralstem Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 9.2% of Celsion Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Neuralstem Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.4% of Celsion Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuralstem Inc. -56% -63.35% -78.24% -73.69% -90.83% -64.87% Celsion Corporation -1.13% -0.57% -20.45% -18.22% -35.19% 24.11%

For the past year Neuralstem Inc. had bearish trend while Celsion Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Celsion Corporation beats Neuralstem Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.