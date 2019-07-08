Reviewing Neuralstem Inc. (CUR)’s and Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)’s results

This is a contrast between Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) and Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuralstem Inc. N/A 25.52 N/A -0.33 0.00 Anika Therapeutics Inc. 35 5.30 N/A 2.06 18.55

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Neuralstem Inc. and Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Neuralstem Inc. and Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -84.6% -54.4% Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 11.6% 10.7%

Risk & Volatility

Neuralstem Inc. has a 2.61 beta, while its volatility is 161.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s 24.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.24 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Neuralstem Inc. is 6.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.2. The Current Ratio of rival Anika Therapeutics Inc. is 18.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 16.1. Anika Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Neuralstem Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Neuralstem Inc. and Anika Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuralstem Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Anika Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $38.67 average target price and a -4.92% potential downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 17% of Neuralstem Inc. shares and 87.1% of Anika Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 13.52% of Neuralstem Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.3% of Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuralstem Inc. -2.22% -0.09% 0.42% -20.56% -74.01% 43.63% Anika Therapeutics Inc. -6.05% 18.95% -1.82% -0.05% 0.63% 13.72%

For the past year Neuralstem Inc. was more bullish than Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Anika Therapeutics Inc. beats Neuralstem Inc.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. Its orthobiologics products comprise ORTHOVISC, ORTHOVISC mini, MONOVISC, and CINGAL for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; HYALOFAST, a biodegradable support for human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells used for cartilage regeneration and as an adjunct for microfracture surgery; HYALONECT, a woven gauze used as a bone graft wrap; HYALOSS used to mix blood/bone grafts to form a paste for bone regeneration; and HYALOGLIDE, an ACP gel used in tenolysis treatment. The companyÂ’s dermal products include wound care products that comprise HYALOMATRIX and HYALOFILL for the treatment of complex wounds, such as burns and ulcers, and for use in connection with the regeneration of skin; and ELEVESS, an aesthetic dermatology product. Its surgical products comprise HYALOBARRIER, a post-operative adhesion barrier for use in the abdomino-pelvic area; INCERT, a HA product used for the prevention of post-surgical spinal adhesions; MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing; and MEROGEL INJECTABLE, a viscous hydrogel. The company also offers ophthalmic products, including injectable HA products that are used as viscoelastic agents in ophthalmic surgical procedures, such as cataract extraction and intraocular lens implantation; and veterinary products, which include HYVISC, an injectable HA product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.