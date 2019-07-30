Reviewing Neuralstem Inc. (CUR)’s and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)’s results

Both Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuralstem Inc. 9 9.03 N/A -0.33 0.00 Allakos Inc. 40 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Demonstrates Neuralstem Inc. and Allakos Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -84.6% -54.4% Allakos Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -33.6%

Liquidity

6.2 and 6.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Neuralstem Inc. Its rival Allakos Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 20.5 and 20.5 respectively. Allakos Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Neuralstem Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Neuralstem Inc. and Allakos Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 17% and 85%. Neuralstem Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 13.52%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuralstem Inc. -2.22% -0.09% 0.42% -20.56% -74.01% 43.63% Allakos Inc. 2.97% 10.77% 19.79% -21.67% 0% -20.32%

For the past year Neuralstem Inc. had bullish trend while Allakos Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Allakos Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Neuralstem Inc.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.