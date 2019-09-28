Reviewing Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NRO)’s and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI)’s results

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 6 0.00 N/A 1.00 5.46 Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14.19% and 35.03% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 4.61% 6.03% 9.66% 18.74% 6.24% 31.33% Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. -0.14% 2.04% 4.1% 10.96% 10.24% 16.46%

For the past year Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.

Summary

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts. The fund invests in growth stocks of companies operating across all market capitalizations. It employs a fundamental analysis including direct real estate analysis, on-site real estate analysis, and frequent meetings with company management to make its investments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the NAREIT Equity Index and S&P 500 Index. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc was formed on October 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.