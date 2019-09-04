Reviewing Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NRO)’s and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSE:HNW)’s results

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NRO) and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSE:HNW) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 5 14.89 N/A 1.00 5.46 Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 14 8.47 N/A 0.24 60.42

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust. Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. is currently more affordable than Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 14.19% and 62.13%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 4.61% 6.03% 9.66% 18.74% 6.24% 31.33% Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0.14% 0.28% -0.21% 4.73% 0.07% 10.62%

For the past year Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts. The fund invests in growth stocks of companies operating across all market capitalizations. It employs a fundamental analysis including direct real estate analysis, on-site real estate analysis, and frequent meetings with company management to make its investments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the NAREIT Equity Index and S&P 500 Index. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc was formed on October 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.