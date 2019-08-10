Reviewing Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NRO)’s and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV)’s results

Both Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 5 14.68 N/A 1.00 5.46 First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 14.19% and 3.91%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 63.79% of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 4.61% 6.03% 9.66% 18.74% 6.24% 31.33% First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund -0.34% 0.56% -0.67% 0.22% -3.78% 7.99%

For the past year Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. beats First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts. The fund invests in growth stocks of companies operating across all market capitalizations. It employs a fundamental analysis including direct real estate analysis, on-site real estate analysis, and frequent meetings with company management to make its investments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the NAREIT Equity Index and S&P 500 Index. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc was formed on October 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.