Reviewing Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NRO)’s and Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR)’s results

Both Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NRO) and Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 5 15.44 N/A 1.00 5.46 Evercore Inc. 87 1.53 N/A 8.17 10.58

Table 1 demonstrates Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. and Evercore Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Evercore Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Evercore Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NRO) and Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Evercore Inc. 0.00% 53.6% 20.7%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. and Evercore Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Evercore Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average price target of Evercore Inc. is $89, which is potential 9.31% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. and Evercore Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 14.19% and 94.7%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.6% of Evercore Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 4.61% 6.03% 9.66% 18.74% 6.24% 31.33% Evercore Inc. -4.37% -2.9% -8.87% -4.75% -22.19% 20.7%

For the past year Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Evercore Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Evercore Inc. beats Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts. The fund invests in growth stocks of companies operating across all market capitalizations. It employs a fundamental analysis including direct real estate analysis, on-site real estate analysis, and frequent meetings with company management to make its investments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the NAREIT Equity Index and S&P 500 Index. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc was formed on October 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.

Evercore Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Banking and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides advisory services on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, leveraged buyouts, and similar corporate finance matters; capital markets advice relating to debt and equity securities; and services related to securities underwriting, private placement services, and commissions for agency-based equity trading services and equity research. This segment also raises funds for financial sponsors; and provides restructuring advice to companies in financial transition, as well as to creditors, shareholders, and potential acquirers. The Investment Management segment manages financial assets for institutional investors; provides independent fiduciary services to corporate employee benefit plans, as well as wealth management services for high net-worth individuals; and manages private equity funds. The company was formerly known as Evercore Partners Inc. and changed its name to Evercore Inc. in August 2017. Evercore Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.