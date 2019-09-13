Reviewing Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NRO)’s and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB)’s results

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NRO) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 5 15.41 N/A 1.00 5.46 Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.25 N/A -0.73 0.00

In table 1 we can see Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 14.19% of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 42.96% of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 4.61% 6.03% 9.66% 18.74% 6.24% 31.33% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.15% 0.57% 1.05% 1.39% -0.34% 3.67%

For the past year Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. was more bullish than Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Summary

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts. The fund invests in growth stocks of companies operating across all market capitalizations. It employs a fundamental analysis including direct real estate analysis, on-site real estate analysis, and frequent meetings with company management to make its investments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the NAREIT Equity Index and S&P 500 Index. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc was formed on October 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.