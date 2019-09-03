Reviewing Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NRO)’s and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC)’s results

Both Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NRO) and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 5 14.89 N/A 1.00 5.46 Capital Southwest Corporation 22 6.79 N/A 1.98 10.60

In table 1 we can see Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. and Capital Southwest Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Capital Southwest Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Capital Southwest Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. and Capital Southwest Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Capital Southwest Corporation 0.00% 10.5% 6.5%

Analyst Recommendations

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. and Capital Southwest Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Capital Southwest Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Capital Southwest Corporation is $23, which is potential 5.99% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. and Capital Southwest Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 14.19% and 53.2% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Capital Southwest Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 4.61% 6.03% 9.66% 18.74% 6.24% 31.33% Capital Southwest Corporation 1.79% -0.62% -1.97% -1.56% 18.27% 10.27%

For the past year Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Capital Southwest Corporation

Summary

Capital Southwest Corporation beats Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts. The fund invests in growth stocks of companies operating across all market capitalizations. It employs a fundamental analysis including direct real estate analysis, on-site real estate analysis, and frequent meetings with company management to make its investments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the NAREIT Equity Index and S&P 500 Index. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc was formed on October 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.