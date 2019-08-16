Reviewing Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NRO)’s and Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC)’s results

We are comparing Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) and Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 5 14.41 N/A 1.00 5.46 Associated Capital Group Inc. 39 35.25 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. and Associated Capital Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) and Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Associated Capital Group Inc. 0.00% -1.4% -1.3%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 14.19% of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 83.6% of Associated Capital Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of Associated Capital Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 4.61% 6.03% 9.66% 18.74% 6.24% 31.33% Associated Capital Group Inc. -0.77% -3.04% -6.58% -8.05% -0.88% 6.07%

For the past year Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Associated Capital Group Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. beats Associated Capital Group Inc.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts. The fund invests in growth stocks of companies operating across all market capitalizations. It employs a fundamental analysis including direct real estate analysis, on-site real estate analysis, and frequent meetings with company management to make its investments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the NAREIT Equity Index and S&P 500 Index. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc was formed on October 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.