Reviewing Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NBO)’s and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH)’s results

Both Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 12 13.36 N/A 0.76 16.28 Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 13 13.16 N/A 1.22 11.02

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has higher revenue and earnings than Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. Company that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 28.18% and 4.1%. Competitively, Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has 0.06% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0.24% 0.9% -0.48% 7.75% 6.82% 11.24% Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 2.14% 3.8% 3.08% 9.16% 7.21% 19.87%

For the past year Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund.

Summary

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund beats Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.