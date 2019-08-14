Reviewing Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NBO)’s and The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) and The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 12 13.47 N/A 0.76 16.28 The India Fund Inc. 21 59.54 N/A -1.33 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. and The India Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% The India Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 28.18% of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 31.55% of The India Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0.24% 0.9% -0.48% 7.75% 6.82% 11.24% The India Fund Inc. -1.25% -4.64% -2.56% 1.23% -12.79% 1.43%

For the past year Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. was more bullish than The India Fund Inc.

Summary

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors The India Fund Inc.