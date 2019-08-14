Reviewing Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NBO)’s and The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) and The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.
|12
|13.47
|N/A
|0.76
|16.28
|The India Fund Inc.
|21
|59.54
|N/A
|-1.33
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. and The India Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The India Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 28.18% of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 31.55% of The India Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.
|0.24%
|0.9%
|-0.48%
|7.75%
|6.82%
|11.24%
|The India Fund Inc.
|-1.25%
|-4.64%
|-2.56%
|1.23%
|-12.79%
|1.43%
For the past year Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. was more bullish than The India Fund Inc.
Summary
Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors The India Fund Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.