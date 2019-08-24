Reviewing Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NBO)’s and Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:RAND)’s results

Both Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) and Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:RAND) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 12 13.37 N/A 0.76 16.28 Rand Capital Corporation 3 6.60 N/A 0.07 40.56

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. and Rand Capital Corporation. Rand Capital Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. is currently more affordable than Rand Capital Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. and Rand Capital Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Rand Capital Corporation 0.00% 1.9% 1.4%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 28.18% of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 14.1% of Rand Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Rand Capital Corporation has 35.44% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0.24% 0.9% -0.48% 7.75% 6.82% 11.24% Rand Capital Corporation 4.24% 4.97% -8.25% 10.2% 0.16% 7.07%

For the past year Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Rand Capital Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. beats Rand Capital Corporation.

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in venture capital and private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in early venture, expansion stage, and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies. The firm does not prefer to invest in real estate sector. It invests in companies that are engaged in the exploitation of new or unique products, technologies, or services. The firm invests in healthcare, consumer products, manufacturing, software, and professional services. It seeks to invest in companies based in the Western and Upstate New York region and its surrounding states with focus on Buffalo and Niagara region. The firm may invest in region within three to five hour drives from Western New York including Canada. It typically invests between $0.5 million and $1.5 million and the total investment in rounds is between $1 million and $5 million. The firm seeks to invest up to maximum of $3 million total per company as part of follow-on investments. It invest in startups and companies having annual revenue up to $10 million. The firm seeks to be a lead investor in companies within its geographical area and participates in syndicate/co-invest with other investors outside it. It prefers to invest in businesses that are unique or possess proprietary right. The firm prefers to be a minority investor and seeks to take a Board seat in its portfolio companies. It typically holds its investments for a period of five to seven years. Rand Capital Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Buffalo, New York.