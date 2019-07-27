Reviewing Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NBO)’s and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN)’s results

Both Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 12 13.20 N/A -0.32 0.00 Portman Ridge Finance Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 28.18% of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Portman Ridge Finance Corporation are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 1.47% 1.84% 6.59% 11.25% 7.32% 12.05% Portman Ridge Finance Corporation -8.03% -8.33% -5.16% 5.94% 4.62% -3.24%

For the past year Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. had bullish trend while Portman Ridge Finance Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. beats Portman Ridge Finance Corporation on 3 of the 4 factors.