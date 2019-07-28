Reviewing Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NBO)’s and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM)’s results

Both Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 12 13.20 N/A -0.32 0.00 Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 has Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 28.18% of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 1.47% 1.84% 6.59% 11.25% 7.32% 12.05% Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0% 0.85% 1.42% 3.34% -0.42% 3.94%

For the past year Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. beats Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.