Reviewing Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NBO)’s and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM)’s results

Both Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.
|12
|13.20
|N/A
|-0.32
|0.00
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 has Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 28.18% of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.
|1.47%
|1.84%
|6.59%
|11.25%
|7.32%
|12.05%
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|0%
|0.85%
|1.42%
|3.34%
|-0.42%
|3.94%
For the past year Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. beats Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.
