Reviewing Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NBO)’s and New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC)’s results

Both Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBO) and New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 12 13.22 N/A 0.76 16.28 New Mountain Finance Corporation 14 4.65 N/A 1.12 12.32

Table 1 demonstrates Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. and New Mountain Finance Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. New Mountain Finance Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than New Mountain Finance Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% New Mountain Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. and New Mountain Finance Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 28.18% and 42.3% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 10.46% of New Mountain Finance Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0.24% 0.9% -0.48% 7.75% 6.82% 11.24% New Mountain Finance Corporation -0.65% -1.01% -1.64% -1.22% -3.37% 9.46%

For the past year Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. has stronger performance than New Mountain Finance Corporation