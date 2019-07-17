Reviewing Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NBO)’s and Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) and Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 12 13.36 N/A -0.32 0.00 Hennessy Advisors Inc. 10 1.45 N/A 2.28 4.22

Table 1 demonstrates Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. and Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Hennessy Advisors Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 12.8%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. and Hennessy Advisors Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 28.18% and 17.5% respectively. Competitively, 34.4% are Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 1.47% 1.84% 6.59% 11.25% 7.32% 12.05% Hennessy Advisors Inc. -4.16% 0.21% -13.33% -22.96% -49.32% -3.9%

For the past year Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. has 12.05% stronger performance while Hennessy Advisors Inc. has -3.9% weaker performance.

Summary

Hennessy Advisors Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.