Reviewing Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NBO)’s and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.
|12
|13.27
|N/A
|0.76
|16.28
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 28.18% and 0%. On the other hand, insiders held about 53.87% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.
|0.24%
|0.9%
|-0.48%
|7.75%
|6.82%
|11.24%
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|-1.37%
|1.76%
|6.45%
|4.14%
|-7.37%
|16.77%
For the past year Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. has weaker performance than GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
Summary
Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. beats GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust on 4 of the 5 factors.
