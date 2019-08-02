Reviewing Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NBO)’s and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 12 13.27 N/A 0.76 16.28 GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 28.18% and 0%. On the other hand, insiders held about 53.87% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0.24% 0.9% -0.48% 7.75% 6.82% 11.24% GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust -1.37% 1.76% 6.45% 4.14% -7.37% 16.77%

For the past year Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. has weaker performance than GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust

Summary

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. beats GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust on 4 of the 5 factors.