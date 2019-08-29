Reviewing Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NBO)’s and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV)’s results

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 12 13.30 N/A 0.76 16.28 Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 13 10.28 N/A 0.52 24.05

In table 1 we can see Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 28.18% of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. shares and 42.45% of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.04% of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0.24% 0.9% -0.48% 7.75% 6.82% 11.24% Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund -0.24% -0.08% -1.56% 2.77% 0.16% 5.7%

For the past year Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund