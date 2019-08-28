Reviewing Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NBO)’s and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.
|12
|13.36
|N/A
|0.76
|16.28
|Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 28.18% of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 49.28% of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund has 0.06% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.
|0.24%
|0.9%
|-0.48%
|7.75%
|6.82%
|11.24%
|Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund
|-0.07%
|1.67%
|-0.33%
|3.32%
|-6.51%
|7.1%
For the past year Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. beats Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund.
