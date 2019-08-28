Reviewing Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NBO)’s and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 12 13.36 N/A 0.76 16.28 Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 28.18% of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 49.28% of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund has 0.06% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0.24% 0.9% -0.48% 7.75% 6.82% 11.24% Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund -0.07% 1.67% -0.33% 3.32% -6.51% 7.1%

For the past year Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. beats Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund.