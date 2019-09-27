Reviewing Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NBO)’s and Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) and Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.76 16.28 Eaton Vance Corp. 43 24.85 103.77M 3.34 13.33

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. and Eaton Vance Corp. Eaton Vance Corp. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Eaton Vance Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. and Eaton Vance Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Corp. 242,283,446.18% 36.2% 11.6%

Analyst Ratings

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. and Eaton Vance Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Eaton Vance Corp. 1 1 0 2.50

Competitively the consensus target price of Eaton Vance Corp. is $46, which is potential 1.77% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. and Eaton Vance Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 28.18% and 74.6%. Comparatively, Eaton Vance Corp. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0.24% 0.9% -0.48% 7.75% 6.82% 11.24% Eaton Vance Corp. -2.65% 2.3% 7.49% 16.64% -16.21% 26.49%

For the past year Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Eaton Vance Corp.

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors Eaton Vance Corp. beats Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.