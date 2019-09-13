Reviewing Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NBO)’s and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA)’s results

Since Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBO) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.
|12
|12.96
|N/A
|0.76
|16.28
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|26
|6.21
|N/A
|-0.73
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 28.18% and 3.74% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.
|0.24%
|0.9%
|-0.48%
|7.75%
|6.82%
|11.24%
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|-0.04%
|1.13%
|1.79%
|2.24%
|2.48%
|2.57%
For the past year Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. was more bullish than Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. beats Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
