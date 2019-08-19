Reviewing Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NML)’s and Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) and Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Voya Financial Inc. 52 0.81 N/A 3.43 16.39

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. and Voya Financial Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. and Voya Financial Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Voya Financial Inc. 0.00% 5.8% 0.3%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. and Voya Financial Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Voya Financial Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Voya Financial Inc. is $64, which is potential 30.03% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

About 28.58% of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Voya Financial Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. -4.03% -2.38% -6.23% -4.16% -19.08% 10.31% Voya Financial Inc. -1.7% 0.3% 3.14% 21.74% 10.03% 39.94%

For the past year Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Voya Financial Inc.

Summary

Voya Financial Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc was formed on November 16, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

Voya Financial, Inc. operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through five segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Annuities, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services in corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities; and rollover individual retirement accounts and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services. This segment sells its products to corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities, as well as institutional and individual customers; and through third-party administrators, wirehouse affiliated brokers, registered investment advisors, independent sales agents, and consulting firms. The Investment Management segment provides fixed income, equity, multi-asset, and alternative products and solutions to individual and institutional customers directly, as well as through consultant channel, banks, broker-dealers, and independent financial advisers. The Annuities segment offers fixed and indexed annuities, tax-qualified mutual fund custodial products, and other investment-only products and payout annuities through independent marketing organizations, independent and affiliated broker-dealers, banks, independent insurance agents, and pension products. The Individual Life segment provides wealth protection and transfer opportunities through universal, variable, and term life products. The Employee Benefits segment offers stop loss, group life, voluntary employee-paid, and disability products through consultants, brokers, third-party administrators, enrollment firms, and technology partners. The company was formerly known as ING U.S., Inc. and changed its name to Voya Financial, Inc. in April 2014. Voya Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.