Reviewing Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NML)’s and TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) and TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 TCG BDC Inc. 15 3.75 N/A 0.83 18.13

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. and TCG BDC Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) and TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% TCG BDC Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 2.4%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 28% of TCG BDC Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 28.58% of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.’s shares. Competitively, TCG BDC Inc. has 5.48% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. -4.03% -2.38% -6.23% -4.16% -19.08% 10.31% TCG BDC Inc. 0.2% -0.46% 1.53% 2.49% -13.55% 22.57%

For the past year Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. has weaker performance than TCG BDC Inc.

Summary

TCG BDC Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc was formed on November 16, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

TCG BDC, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.