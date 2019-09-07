Reviewing Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NML)’s and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)’s results

This is a contrast between Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NML) and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 106 4.83 N/A 7.95 14.27

Demonstrates Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. and T. Rowe Price Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0.00% 30.2% 22.9%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. and T. Rowe Price Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 1 2 0 2.67

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $106.75 consensus target price and a -7.67% potential downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 71.9%. About 28.58% of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% are T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. -4.03% -2.38% -6.23% -4.16% -19.08% 10.31% T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0.11% 3.98% 6.9% 27.06% -3.4% 22.82%

For the past year Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. was less bullish than T. Rowe Price Group Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors T. Rowe Price Group Inc. beats Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc was formed on November 16, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up approach. The firm utilizes in-house and external research to make its investments. It employs socially responsible investing with a focus on environmental, social, and governance issues. It makes investment in late-stage venture capital transactions and usually invests between $3 million and $5 million. The firm was previously known as T. Rowe Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland, with additional offices in Colorado Springs, Colorado; Owings Mills, Maryland; San Francisco, California; Tampa, Florida; Toronto, Ontario; Hellerup, Denmark; Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg; Zurich, Switzerland; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; London, United Kingdom; Sydney, New South Wales; Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; Singapore; Frankfurt, Germany, Madrid, Spain, Milan, Italy, Stockholm, Sweden, Melbourne, Australia, and Amsterdam, Netherlands.