Reviewing Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NML)’s and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 15 2.33 N/A -1.26 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 40.2% respectively. 28.58% are Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. has 5.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 1.56% -2.86% 1.3% -0.89% -12.36% 16.59% Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 20.35% 28.51% 42.59% 80.74% -5.24% 112.17%

For the past year Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. was less bullish than Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. beats Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc was formed on November 16, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices. The firm invests in equity and alternative markets across the world. It employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to make its investments. For its multi-strategy portfolios, the firm employs strategies like convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, buyout investments, merger arbitrage, private investments, and structured credit. It also invests in real estate and traditional real estate assets including multifamily, office, hotel and retail, loans, portfolio acquisitions, loan pools, operating companies, structured debt products, public securities, and non-traditional real estate assets including gaming, distressed land and residential, cell towers, parking, golf, debt and senior housing. For private equity investments, it considers investments in a variety of special situations that seek to realize value through strategic sales or initial public offerings. The firm typically invests in the energy investments. It prefers to invest in United States. It also manages a buyout fund, Och-Ziff Energy Fund. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC was founded in 1994 and is based New York City with additional offices in Houston, Texas, London, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Japan, Bangalore, India, Singapore, and Beijing, China.