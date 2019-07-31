Reviewing Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NML)’s and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. shares and 36.75% of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 shares. 28.58% are Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 1.56% -2.86% 1.3% -0.89% -12.36% 16.59% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 -0.27% 0.2% -0.31% -1.78% 1.62% 1.4%

For the past year Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc was formed on November 16, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.