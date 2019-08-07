Reviewing Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NML)’s and Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC)’s results

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) and Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Mmtec Inc. 7 6779.09 N/A -0.12 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. and Mmtec Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. and Mmtec Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Mmtec Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.58% are Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Mmtec Inc. has 0.09% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. -4.03% -2.38% -6.23% -4.16% -19.08% 10.31% Mmtec Inc. -23.79% -39.39% 196.04% 74.4% 0% 94.37%

For the past year Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Mmtec Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Mmtec Inc. beats Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc was formed on November 16, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.