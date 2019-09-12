Reviewing Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NML)’s and Its Competitors results

As Asset Management company, Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NML) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 40.50% institutional ownership for its competitors. 28.58% of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.30% of all Asset Management companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. N/A 8 0.00 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.58 1.78 2.60

The potential upside of the peers is 186.70%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. -4.03% -2.38% -6.23% -4.16% -19.08% 10.31% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Dividends

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.’s competitors beat Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc was formed on November 16, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.