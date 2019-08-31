Reviewing Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NML)’s and BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSE:MVF)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) and BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSE:MVF) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 9 13.77 N/A 0.27 34.38

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. and BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. and BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. and BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 13.32% respectively. Insiders owned 28.58% of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. -4.03% -2.38% -6.23% -4.16% -19.08% 10.31% BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 1.62% 2.95% 5.02% 7.53% 7.05% 14.04%

For the past year Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. was less bullish than BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. beats Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc was formed on November 16, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.