Reviewing Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NML)’s and Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)’s results

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NML) and Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Athene Holding Ltd. 42 0.62 N/A 7.59 5.39

Table 1 highlights Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. and Athene Holding Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. and Athene Holding Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Athene Holding Ltd. 0.00% 16.6% 1.2%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. and Athene Holding Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Athene Holding Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

Athene Holding Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $52.5 consensus price target and a 32.48% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 98.1% of Athene Holding Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 28.58% of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. shares. Competitively, Athene Holding Ltd. has 1.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. -4.03% -2.38% -6.23% -4.16% -19.08% 10.31% Athene Holding Ltd. -4.2% -6.78% -8.81% -4.62% -9.9% 2.59%

For the past year Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Athene Holding Ltd.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Athene Holding Ltd. beats Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc was formed on November 16, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; funding agreements to institutional investors; and life insurance and unit-linked products. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.