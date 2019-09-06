Reviewing Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NBH)’s and Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WINS)’s results

Both Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBH) and Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WINS) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 15 14.22 N/A 0.84 18.27 Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 18 8.17 N/A 0.22 62.50

In table 1 we can see Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and Wins Finance Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Wins Finance Holdings Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Wins Finance Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and Wins Finance Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and Wins Finance Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25.17% and 0.06%. On the other hand, insiders held about 90.78% of Wins Finance Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 3.08% 5.05% 5.84% 12.9% 14.93% 21.64% Wins Finance Holdings Inc. -3.57% -11.24% -44.9% -41.3% -90.36% -37.24%

For the past year Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. has 21.64% stronger performance while Wins Finance Holdings Inc. has -37.24% weaker performance.

Wins Finance Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions to small and medium enterprises in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers financial guarantee, leasing, and advisory and agency services primarily in Jinzhong City, Shanxi Province and Beijing. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. As of August 2, 2017, Wins Finance Holdings Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Freeman FinTech Corporation Limited.