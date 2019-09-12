Reviewing Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NBH)’s and State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT)’s results

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBH) and State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 15 13.91 N/A 0.84 18.27 State Street Corporation 61 1.92 N/A 5.89 9.86

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and State Street Corporation. State Street Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than State Street Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% State Street Corporation 0.00% 10.9% 0.9%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and State Street Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 State Street Corporation 1 3 2 2.33

Meanwhile, State Street Corporation’s average price target is $61.83, while its potential upside is 3.05%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and State Street Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 25.17% and 93.1% respectively. Competitively, 0.6% are State Street Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 3.08% 5.05% 5.84% 12.9% 14.93% 21.64% State Street Corporation -2.53% 2.47% -12.42% -18.21% -33.4% -7.9%

For the past year Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. has 21.64% stronger performance while State Street Corporation has -7.9% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors State Street Corporation beats Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product- and participant-level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; and performance, risk, and compliance analytics. It also provides investment management services, such as investment management, investment research, and investment advisory services to corporations, public funds, and other sophisticated investors, as well as offers active and passive asset management strategies across equity, fixed-income, and cash asset classes. The company offers its products and services to mutual funds, collective investment funds and other investment pools, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments, and investment managers. State Street Corporation was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.