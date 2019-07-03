Reviewing Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NBH)’s and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT)’s results

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 14 13.61 N/A -0.20 0.00 PennantPark Investment Corporation 7 3.93 N/A 0.60 10.88

Demonstrates Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and PennantPark Investment Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% PennantPark Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and PennantPark Investment Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 PennantPark Investment Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively PennantPark Investment Corporation has an average target price of $7.5, with potential upside of 17.92%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and PennantPark Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 25.17% and 46.22% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.25% of PennantPark Investment Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. -0.34% 0.28% 5.15% 12.84% 6.23% 14.53% PennantPark Investment Corporation -5.76% -6.7% -7.09% -7.09% -7.22% 2.83%

For the past year Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than PennantPark Investment Corporation.