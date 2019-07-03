Reviewing Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NBH)’s and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT)’s results

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.
|14
|13.61
|N/A
|-0.20
|0.00
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|7
|3.93
|N/A
|0.60
|10.88
Demonstrates Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and PennantPark Investment Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and PennantPark Investment Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
Competitively PennantPark Investment Corporation has an average target price of $7.5, with potential upside of 17.92%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and PennantPark Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 25.17% and 46.22% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.25% of PennantPark Investment Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.
|-0.34%
|0.28%
|5.15%
|12.84%
|6.23%
|14.53%
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|-5.76%
|-6.7%
|-7.09%
|-7.09%
|-7.22%
|2.83%
For the past year Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than PennantPark Investment Corporation.
