Reviewing Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NBH)’s and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM)’s results

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 14 13.80 N/A -0.20 0.00 Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 17 2.44 N/A -1.26 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. is $35, which is potential 42.05% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 25.17% and 40.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.1% of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. -0.34% 0.28% 5.15% 12.84% 6.23% 14.53% Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 20.35% 28.51% 42.59% 80.74% -5.24% 112.17%

For the past year Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. was less bullish than Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.

Summary

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices. The firm invests in equity and alternative markets across the world. It employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to make its investments. For its multi-strategy portfolios, the firm employs strategies like convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, buyout investments, merger arbitrage, private investments, and structured credit. It also invests in real estate and traditional real estate assets including multifamily, office, hotel and retail, loans, portfolio acquisitions, loan pools, operating companies, structured debt products, public securities, and non-traditional real estate assets including gaming, distressed land and residential, cell towers, parking, golf, debt and senior housing. For private equity investments, it considers investments in a variety of special situations that seek to realize value through strategic sales or initial public offerings. The firm typically invests in the energy investments. It prefers to invest in United States. It also manages a buyout fund, Och-Ziff Energy Fund. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC was founded in 1994 and is based New York City with additional offices in Houston, Texas, London, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Japan, Bangalore, India, Singapore, and Beijing, China.