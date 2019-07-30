Reviewing Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NBH)’s and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD)’s results

Since Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 14 14.24 N/A -0.20 0.00 Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 25.17% of Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. shares and 30.57% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.05% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. -0.34% 0.28% 5.15% 12.84% 6.23% 14.53% Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund -0.6% -0.54% 2.3% -0.22% -6.65% 10.15%

For the past year Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund