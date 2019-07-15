Reviewing Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NBH)’s and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 14 13.79 N/A -0.20 0.00 Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 10 18.48 N/A -1.03 0.00

Table 1 highlights Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 25.17% and 18.91%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. -0.34% 0.28% 5.15% 12.84% 6.23% 14.53% Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 1.69% -0.97% 1.09% 8.13% 4.28% 21.04%

For the past year Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. was less bullish than Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.