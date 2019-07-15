Reviewing Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NBH)’s and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.
|14
|13.79
|N/A
|-0.20
|0.00
|Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
|10
|18.48
|N/A
|-1.03
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 25.17% and 18.91%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.
|-0.34%
|0.28%
|5.15%
|12.84%
|6.23%
|14.53%
|Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
|1.69%
|-0.97%
|1.09%
|8.13%
|4.28%
|21.04%
For the past year Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. was less bullish than Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.